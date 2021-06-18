Poacher caught in Kruger National Park sentenced to 23 years in prison

A 50-year-old Mozambican man has been sentenced to an effective 23 years imprisonment for poaching-related offences.

The Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga sentenced Alsony Alberto Valoyi after he pleaded guilty to trespassing in the Kruger National Park, Contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of six rhinoceros horns.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said Valoyi and his co-accused, Siyabonga Freedom Ndlovu, were arrested by rangers in May 2016, around the Stolznek Section of the Kruger National Park.

"Valoyi pleaded guilty. The State applied for a separation of trial and [Ndlovu's] trial was set down for 30 September 2021 in the same court," said Nyuswa.

Valoyi was sentenced to three years for trespassing, one year for contravention of the Immigration Act, five years for possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, two years for unlicensed ammunition, a year for possession of a dangerous weapon, and 15 years for possession of six rhinoceros horns.

Some sentences would run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 23 years.

