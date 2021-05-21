1h ago

Point of order: 'I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA' - Van Damme clarifies shock exit

Carien du Plessis
Phumzile van Damme. (Photo: Themba Makofane/Gallo Images/Daily Sun)
Phumzile van Damme. (Photo: Themba Makofane/Gallo Images/Daily Sun)
  • Phumzile van Damme has clarified that she resigned from Parliament but not the DA. 
  • There appeared to be confusion about this in the DA.
  • Van Damme clarified the matter on Twitter.

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme has denied ever resigning from the party she represented in the national legislature.

READ | Phumzile van Damme ditches the DA in Parliament

This comes more than 12 hours after the party issued a statement by its national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube, saying "the DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the party".

Gwarube continued: "We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country."

This followed Van Damme's resignation on Thursday night.

Van Damme, who has refused to grant interviews, tweeted on Friday morning: "Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA." 

In the statement on her resignation, she said she left because she wanted to escape a certain "clique of individuals".

Van Damme had a strained relationship with top DA leaders in Parliament, including party leader John Steenhuisen, who put her on sabbatical for her health earlier this year without consulting her, and the party's chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

Van Damme was apparently unhappy about being relieved of her duties as the party's spokesperson on communications at that time. 

It is also understood that Van Damme and chair of the DA's federal council Helen Zille didn't see eye to eye.

One of Van Damme's last acts as an MP was to get Facebook executives to agree to appear before Parliament.

READ MORE | Facebook is coming to Parliament, DA says

The social media giant, however, did a complete about-turn a few days later. 

