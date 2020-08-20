29m ago

Police appeal for information about the murder of Joburg businessman

Ntwaagae Seleka
Victor Sidambe.
Photo via Benitta Danielle, Youtube

Gauteng police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward regarding the murder of Johannesburg businessman Victor Sidambe.

Sidambe, who owns Sidas Security, was shot dead outside his Buccleugh house on Monday.

The company ran security at former president Nelson Mandela's funeral and at a U2 concert.

Sunday World earlier reported Sidambe was shot eight times in what looked like a hit by occupants of a Toyota vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Thursday the motive for the killing was not known.

Masondo said they currently did not have any leads and anyone with information should contact their nearest police station.

Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
