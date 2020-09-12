1h ago

Police appeal to public to help find missing 12-year-old Cape Town girl

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Police have appealed for the public's assistance in the search for Tanatswa Mabayi (Supplied by SAPS)
The Lwandle police in the Western Cape are appealing to the public to assist them in finding 12-year-old Tanatswa Mildred Mabayi who went missing on Thursday.

According to the police, Mabayi was last seen at midday after she told her mother that she was going to visit her friends who live nearby.

READ | Woman's dismembered body found decomposing in bushes in Cape Town

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut described Mabayi as having a dark complexion and medium to short hair.

She had been wearing s peach dress, brown jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Babalwa Ncethelo on 082 3789 294 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:
western capemissing person
