Police arrest 18-year-old after six people killed in KwaZulu-Natal

An 18-year-old was arrested following a mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

According to KZN police, six people were shot and killed at Empandwini Resort, in the Entabeni area, on Saturday night.

"Police received the report of the murders on Sunday morning and investigations ensued immediately. Intensive police investigations led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect on Monday," said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"Four bodies were found inside a room, one was lying next to the house and the other was recovered a few metres away from the house."

He said a substance believed to be drugs was found inside the house.

"The arrested suspect will appear in court soon and police investigations into the possible cause of the killings are continuing," said Netshiunda.

He said more arrests are expected.



