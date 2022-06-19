Police arrest 2 men with more than 300kg of Transnet copper cable

Two men were arrested in Vredenburg after allegedly being found with 302kg of copper cable belonging to Transnet, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said officers on patrol on Saturday night arrested the two at the R27 and R399 crossing in Vredenburg.

"The members were on patrol duties at around 18:45 when their attention was drawn to a heavy-loaded Toyota Corolla.

"The vehicle was stopped and searched, which led to the discovery of 302kg of copper cable, which was identified by a Transnet employee as property belonging to the transport utility, valued at around R91 000," Traut said.

The two, aged 43 and 46, were expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, charged with being in possession of stolen property.



