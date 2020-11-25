Police arrest 3 suspects allegedly involved in Joburg courier truck hijacking

Three suspects, who allegedly robbed a courier truck in West Rand, Johannesburg, on Tuesday have been arrested, the police said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, members of the K9 unit were patrolling when they identified a VW Polo Classic and the three suspects on Main Reef Road.

They chased after the vehicle and a shootout ensued as the occupants attempted to flee.

Makhubele said stolen property, believed to have been taken from the courier truck, was recovered during a search of the vehicle.

"During the arrest, police also seized two unlicensed firearms believed to have been used in the commission of the truck hijacking.

"The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether it might be linked to other crimes committed."

The three suspects – aged 34, 39 and 45 – were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.

