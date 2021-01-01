Police arrest 42 people trying to cross Caledon River into SA on tube

Police arrested 42 people for an illegal border crossing in Ficksburg, Free State.

They crossed the Caledon River using a tube.

They will appear in court soon.

Police in the Free State have arrested 42 people trying to enter the country illegally by crossing the Caledon River using a tube.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele the Bethlehem Public Order Policing (POP) Task Team were on Thursday deployed at the Ficksburg port of entry for "Safer Festive Season" operations, and to ensure full compliance and adherence to adjusted Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

While they were patrolling the borderline and ports of entry near the Caledon River, they noticed a group of people crossing the border from Lesotho illegally over the river, using a tube.

"Members kept observation and waited for them to cross into [sic] South African shores and arrested them. All 42 people were arrested as illegal immigrants entering the Republic of South Africa at a place other than port of entry," reads the statement.

The suspects will appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate's court soon.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber