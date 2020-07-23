32m ago

add bookmark

Police arrest 5 foreign nationals linked to a kidnapping and extremism syndicate

Ntwaagae Seleka
The property where police arrested five people who were allegedly behind a spate of kidnappings - inside and outside the country.
The property where police arrested five people who were allegedly behind a spate of kidnappings - inside and outside the country.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Five foreign nationals linked to a spate of kidnappings have been arrested.
  • They are linked to an international kidnapping and extremism syndicate.
  • They were arrested after the kidnap of a prominent 72-year-old individual.
 

Police have arrested five foreign nationals behind a spate of kidnappings - inside and outside the country.

They are linked to an international kidnapping and extremism syndicate.

News24 understands the five could also be linked to a shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville and other shootings at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, on New Year's Eve.

WATCH | Melville attack: 'Gunmen were out to do harm', says victim as he recalls Poppy's shooting

Two women were killed and six people injured at Poppy's, when occupants of a black BMW SUV opened fire on patrons.

At the Mary Fitzgerald Square, seven men and four women were shot and injured after gunmen opened fire at revellers.

Speaking at the scene of the arrests, national police commissioner General Kehla Sitole said police had not ruled out the possibility that the five individuals could be linked to an international terrorist group.

"Secondly, we are also looking at such cases from an unconventional policing approach because these types of crimes require conventional and unconventional approach[es].

"In certain instances, they also require of us to work together with the defence and other security forces because people like these can cripple the grand economic strategy of the country, and can challenge the well-being of the country if we are not aware.

"… we have our intelligence moving out there very strong, but we [are] also working with agencies at integrated intelligence. We are putting our forces together and are linking with other countries at international level. We are trying to surround them and bring them to book," Sitole said.

READ: New Year's shootings: Gauteng police offer cash reward

The five people, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested at a plot in Kliprivier in the Vaal on Thursday, following lengthy investigations.

Sitole applauded the arrests and added that a police investigation had been under way for some time now. He said the five have also been linked to kidnapping cases across the country.

"We had a kidnapping case which was reported on 2 July, where a prominent 72-year-old person was kidnapped by the suspects. We have been following this case where crime intelligence, organised crime, detectives and the Hawks were working together.

"The operation has brought us to this place as early as yesterday. It has been discovered that the place has been used as one of the bases by the criminals, who are not [only] involved in one single kidnapping case, but it is an organised type of a syndicate," said Sitole. 

Police unearthed nine rifles, which had been hidden in the garden, pistols, and military uniforms used for training.

"As we were digging further, we uncovered that the same firearms found here, some of them have been identified in videos of other crimes like the New Year's Day attack and extremism and kidnapping cases around KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have further discovered that there is a trans-national link into the crimes taking place here. Fortunate[ly], we have suspects that are detained. We are on the lookout for the owner of the place and [a] kidnapped person.

"We have decided to put that on the 72-hour activation plan. We will be working tirelessly, moving around until we find the suspect. A great job by the police and they have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to fight crime," Sitole said.

Sitole said the five are linked to kidnappings in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and some crimes outside the country. The police were coordinating and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, regionally and internationally, including Interpol.

"As I am speaking now, and looking at the outcome of the execution of the operation, it then shows that the country is safe because we have arrested some of them and are going for others.

"But they will remain a threat to the country and now it depends on how we respond to the threat. What we are doing now, we are responding to the threat," said Sitole.

The five individuals are expected to appear in court soon.

Related Links
Hundreds of people found in hijacked Hillbrow building, three suspects arrested
Foreigners arrested with ivory bracelets at Kenyan airport
Foreigners arrested for selling fake branded clothes
Read more on:
sapsjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4717 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3017 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2669 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(-0.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.16)
Gold
1890.80
(+1.19)
Silver
22.70
(-0.41)
Platinum
924.00
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2153.50
(+0.37)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo