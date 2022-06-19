Police arrest 5 people, including three teens, for murder, gang-rape

Five men were arrested for killing a man and gang-raping three women in Bethal, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the gang allegedly stabbed the 25-year-old man several times at a fuel station.

The men fled the scene on foot and left the man for dead. He was admitted to hospital, but later died. He was identified as June Mwafor.

"Police learned through their probe that, after the incident, the suspects proceeded to a certain house where they found three women and allegedly gang-raped them before they fled the scene on foot," Mohlala said. The women were between the ages of 27 and 35.

Mohlala said the alleged perpetrators were arrested on Saturday. Three are teenagers - two are 17, and a third is 16 years old.



“Police cannot rule out the possibility of the five being involved in some kind of gangsterism, but this will form part of the investigation by the detectives," he said.



The five men are expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of murder and three additional counts of rape.

"There is so much space created by the various challenges that the world faces today, of which young people can turn into opportunities by bringing forth innovative ideas and solutions rather than engaging themselves in criminal activities," said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.



