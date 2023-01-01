Police arrest alleged Limpopo serial rapist who targeted women back in 2015-2016

Limpopo police have arrested a serial rapist believed to have terrorised and raped women in Bolobedu and Tzaneen between 2015 and 2016.

Police say there is a possibility that the suspect may be linked to more cases and have pleaded with women who were assaulted by the suspect to come forward.

Police said one of the victims was also hacked with a panga.

The Polokwane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit arrested the man in Tzaneen on Wednesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said they had been probing at least seven rape cases reported to them between 2015 and 2016 and noticed they had similar modus operandi.

He said the man was arrested in the Tzaneen CBD after police received a tip-off regarding his whereabouts.

"Investigations revealed that the perpetrator targeted unsuspecting women on their way to Tzaneen and who did not know the area very well, or he offered assistance… in doing so, he would lure them to secluded areas.

"The suspect would then rape and rob the victims of their belongings. One of the victims was also hacked with a panga," Ledwaba added.

The suspect would also target women hitchhiking on the R71 road to Phalaborwa and Giyani.

Ledwaba added:

Concerted efforts were put into apprehending the perpetrator who was unknown until he was ultimately linked through forensic evidence.

The man made a brief appearance at the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Friday, where he was charged with multiple charges of rape and robbery.



He will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and again in Tzaneen on Friday for a formal bail application. Police said there is a possibility that the suspect may be linked to still more cases as police investigations are still continuing.

Police appeal to victims who think they may have fallen prey to this man to come forward and report the matter to their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS app.

Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for their meticulous investigation in apprehending the man.



