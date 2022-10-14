Police arrest man in connection with murder of German tourist

Mpumalanga police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a German tourist last week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, 35, was arrested in Nelspruit on Wednesday evening.

Nyalungu was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

He appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday.

READ | The Kruger's Numbi Gate faces closure – after potholes, land protests, and, finally, murder

He will remain in custody until 19 October for legal representation.

The 67-year-old German man was killed last week while travelling with three others from the Drakensberg to Mdluli Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park.

Earlier this week, the tourism department said it was considering closing the Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate.