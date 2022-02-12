Police arrest one of Mpumalanga's most wanted men

Mpumalanga police arrested one of the most wanted men in the province during an operation on Friday.

The man is a suspect in 14 cases.

The man, aged 21, was arrested in Pretoria for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition last week, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mpumalanga police had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes committed in Bushbuckridge, Calcutta and Kanyamazane.

ALSO READ | Alleged Pretoria serial killer’s case set to resume

He is believed to be behind 14 cases, including murder, assault, arson, kidnapping and rape, said Mohlala.

"One of the murder cases involves a pregnant woman from Marite, who was sadly shot and killed and her body dumped into the Crocodile River at Kanyamazane. Her lifeless body was retrieved on 22 August 2021," said Mohlala.

The man is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane Magistrate's Courts between Monday and Wednesday.