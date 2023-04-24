Police arrest stepfather, relative, who allegedly raped women in the presence of their mothers

Two men who allegedly raped women in the presence of their mothers in Bushbuckridge appeared in court on Monday.

One of the men is alleged to be the victim's stepfather.

Mpumalanga commissioner of police Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned these acts and said it was heartbreaking that "someone you trust disrespects your human dignity".

Two Mpumalanga men accused of raping women in the presence of their mothers appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The men, aged 32 and 50, allegedly raped the women, both aged 25, in the presence of their mothers in separate incidents at Saselane Trust in Bushbuckridge, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

"In the first incident, a 50-year-old stepfather allegedly came to the victim's house while [she] was already asleep with her mother on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, at about 21:00," said Mohlala.

He said police received information that the victim's stepfather knocked, and the mother allowed him in.

"He asked for something to eat, and immediately after eating, he went straight [to] where the victim and her mother were sleeping and forcefully raped the victim while her mother was watching," said Mohlala.

Mohlala said the man left the house. The victim told her sister, who advised her to report the matter to the police.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly raped his relative, also with her mother in the house, on Sunday.

READ | Body of SAPS VIP protector swept away by floods recovered in Soweto

"A 32-year-old suspect arrived at the [house of the] victim, who was with her mother, on Sunday, 23 April, at about 19:30," Mohlala said.



Mohlala said the man, whom the family feared, never said a word on his arrival.

"It is reported that he just dragged the victim to a separate house at the victim's residential place, where he forcefully raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone as he would assault her.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that it was not the first time the suspect forcefully raped the victim... the last time she was victimised was in January this year," said Mohlala.

He said the woman told her sister, who advised her to report the matter to the police.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the "inhumane acts".

"It is unacceptable and heartbreaking when someone you need to put trust in, a stepfather and a relative, is the one who disrespects your human dignity instead of offering protection," said Manamela.



