Police arrest three suspects after trio burnt to death in Eastern Cape

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly burning three men to death.

The suspects are believed to have been looking for drugs.

Police suspect that the murder was gang-related.

Three suspects who allegedly burnt three people to death in the Eastern Cape while allegedly looking for drugs have been arrested.

The suspects - two men aged 35 and 37 as well as a 35-year-old woman - were arrested in connection with the brutal murders of Christopher Mentoor, 28, Darren Aphew, 29, and Winston Clarke 30, who were killed in Booysen Park on Tuesday.

It's alleged the suspects entered the house where the owner, who is one of the deceased, was socialising with his girlfriend and three other friends. They had been looking for drugs.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, all the people in the house were assaulted.

"One victim, a female, was stabbed in the arm - the second female had no visible injuries. Both females were outside the house when the suspects tied up the three males, allegedly poured petrol in the house and set it alight."

READ | Police arrest suspected gang member for murder of Cape Town LEAP officer

The three all burned to death.

On Friday, police conducted several operations within Extension 21, Bethelsdorp, where they arrested the suspects on charges of murder, arson and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Janse van Rensburg said the incident is suspected to be gang-related and the suspects will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday.



