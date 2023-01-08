Police arrest two men believed to be major suppliers of drugs in Standerton, Volksrust areas

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two people who they believe have been major suppliers of drugs in Standerton and Volksrust.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men believed to be major suppliers of drugs in the Standerton and Volksrust areas.



According to a statement by police, crime intelligence in Standerton had been working around the clock to verify the authenticity of information linking two men to the "major" supply of drugs in the two Mpumalanga towns.



On Thursday, police said they made a breakthrough when an operation conducted by Standerton Crime Intelligence and the Ermelo K9 division led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man believed to possibly be in the country illegally.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was found driving a gold Nissan NP200, allegedly filled with large quantities of narcotics.

"The suspect was found in possession of various types of drugs including 102 mandrax tablets (149 grams), one unpacked bag of crystal meth (17 grams), one unpacked bag of Cat (11 grams), one bag of mandrax (14 grams) and one unpacked bag of nyaope (11 grams)," Mohlala said.

Police then raided the suspect's residence in Meyerville, Standerton where a striped blue Toyota Etios was found - allegedly reported stolen at Wierdabrug in 2020.

Mohlala added:

The recovery of the Toyota Etios follows the recent recovery of another white Toyota Etios which was reported stolen in Centurion, Pretoria five years ago, which was also recovered in Meyerville this week.

Police said the total value of the recovered drugs and vehicle was estimated at R185 000.

Police also went to Volksrust where a 43-year-old man - also believed to possibly be in the country illegally - was bust with nine stones of unpacked cat (372g) with an estimated street value of R18 000.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Provincial management welcomed the arrest and believes the supply of drugs in the area will be halted," Mohlala concluded.



