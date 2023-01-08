18m ago

add bookmark

Police arrest two men believed to be major suppliers of drugs in Standerton, Volksrust areas

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police found mandrax.
Police found mandrax.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two people who they believe have been major suppliers of drugs in Standerton and Volksrust.
  • Both arrested men are believed to possibly be in the country illegally. 
  • They were both allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two men believed to be major suppliers of drugs in the Standerton and Volksrust areas.

According to a statement by police, crime intelligence in Standerton had been working around the clock to verify the authenticity of information linking two men to the "major" supply of drugs in the two Mpumalanga towns.

On Thursday, police said they made a breakthrough when an operation conducted by Standerton Crime Intelligence and the Ermelo K9 division led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man believed to possibly be in the country illegally. 

READ | Correctional services dept employee, daughter arrested in R1.2m Western Cape drug bust

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was found driving a gold Nissan NP200, allegedly filled with large quantities of narcotics.

"The suspect was found in possession of various types of drugs including 102 mandrax tablets (149 grams), one unpacked bag of crystal meth (17 grams), one unpacked bag of Cat (11 grams), one bag of mandrax (14 grams) and one unpacked bag of nyaope (11 grams)," Mohlala said.

Police then raided the suspect's residence in Meyerville, Standerton where a striped blue Toyota Etios was found - allegedly reported stolen at Wierdabrug in 2020.

Mohlala added:

The recovery of the Toyota Etios follows the recent recovery of another white Toyota Etios which was reported stolen in Centurion, Pretoria five years ago, which was also recovered in Meyerville this week.

Police said the total value of the recovered drugs and vehicle was estimated at R185 000.

Police also went to Volksrust where a 43-year-old man - also believed to possibly be in the country illegally - was bust with nine stones of unpacked cat (372g) with an estimated street value of R18 000.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Provincial management welcomed the arrest and believes the supply of drugs in the area will be halted," Mohlala concluded. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
40% - 5367 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1573 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
48% - 6521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,866.01
0.0%
Silver
23.83
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.1%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo