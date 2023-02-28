1h ago

add bookmark

Police beef up deployments in volatile Westbury after string of shooting incidents

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police combed the scene where a teenager was shot in Westbury, Johannesburg.
Police combed the scene where a teenager was shot in Westbury, Johannesburg.
Ditiro Selepe
  • The police's Anti-Gang Unit and officers from several other units have been deployed in Westbury, Johannesburg, amid rising levels of violence and shootings.
  • The additional officers are from Crime Intelligence, Public Order Police, Technical Response Team, K9 Unit and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.
  • Since Friday night, two people have been shot dead and 11 wounded in at least six incidents.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has deployed the police's Anti-Gang Unit and officers from several other units in Westbury, Johannesburg, amid rising levels of violence and shootings in the area.

The additional officers are from the provincial and district Crime Intelligence units, Public Order Police, Technical Response Team, K9 Unit and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

"These extra forces have been deployed on a 24-hour basis to augment the operations that were already in place to deal with gangsterism in the Johannesburg district," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

Westbury has been rocked by widespread shootings and violence in recent weeks.

A teenager was shot and wounded on Monday morning, just a day after several others were reportedly wounded in at least two other shooting incidents. The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital.

READ | 'It could've been me': Bodyguard recounts finding woman, protector shot outside Bedfordview crèche

Since Friday night, 13 people have been shot in at least six incidents, according to the authorities and residents. Two of the victims died.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Gauteng legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety called for the situation in Westbury to be "nipped before more lives are lost".

"The community of Westbury should no longer live in fear but enjoy their constitutional right to feel safe and secure in their neighbourhood," committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said.

Masuku said earlier in February, the committee called on Mawela to improve policing in Westbury, Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

"In response, he (Mawela) assured the committee of the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit's full-time deployment in Westbury to get a handle on widespread violence.

"Evidently, these efforts have not yielded positive results as the area continues to suffer unbearable levels of crime and violence. Thus, the committee now calls for immediate intervention by provincial law enforcement agencies to restore safety and security in the area," Masuku said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 443 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.30
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.56
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
940.31
+0.5%
Palladium
1,422.52
-0.1%
Gold
1,809.11
-0.5%
Silver
20.56
-0.3%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,955
+0.6%
All Share
78,012
+0.6%
Resource 10
65,808
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,372
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,685
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

5h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

9h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

9h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

6h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo