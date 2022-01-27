Police boss Sitole denies claims he refused to cooperate with IPID during Kinnear murder probe

Khehla Sitole has rubbished claims that he failed to cooperate with IPID during their investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit commander Charl Kinnear.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's office has confirmed receiving a letter notifying them of a criminal complaint against Sitole.

It has been alleged that some SAPS members were aware that Kinnear was in great danger.

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has denied allegations that he has not cooperated with the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) investigation into Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear’s murder.

In a statement on Thursday evening, his office said that it was in fact Sitole who had referred the Kinnear case to IPID for them to investigate.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Sitole was, therefore, perturbed by allegations that a criminal case had been opened against him for having "failed to cooperate with the investigation", which he had initiated as a "complainant".

"The National Commissioner and his office have at all material times cooperated with the IPID investigation and implemented the recommendations made by IPID arising from the outcome of the investigation," he said.

Naidoo added that Sitole had "not been appraised of the nature and extent of the allegations imputing his lack of cooperation".

He added that Sitole would respond once provided with a complaint from IPID.

EWN reported that IPID had registered a criminal complaint against Sitole for not cooperating with the investigation.

The oversight body also notified Cele of this.

Kinnear was a senior AGU detective based in Cape Town and specialised in murders and cases involving illegally obtained or illegally used firearms, as well as crimes linked to gangs.

Police officers are among those who have been arrested during the murder investigation.

Kinnear was gunned down outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.

Danger

In the aftermath of his death, it became clear that some of his colleagues had known that he was in grave danger.

On Wednesday, the National Task Team investigating Kinnear's murder arrested Mogamad Adiel Mukudam.

They believe he is linked to alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, who is also implicated in the murder of Kinnear.

Mukudam appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday facing charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Kinnear was allegedly illegally stalked for months through his cellphone before he was murdered on 18 September 2020.

The State charged that Modack had ordered one of his co-accused, ex-rugby player Zain Kilian, to ping Kinnear’s phone, up until he was shot in front of his house.

On 19 January, Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit cop Ashley Tabisher were denied bail.

Their other co-accused Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and Kilian have already been denied bail.

Another accused Ricardo Morgan is out on bail of R50 000.

The State indicated that more arrests were imminent.

'Intimidated and threatened'

The Hawks announced on Thursday that Mukudam’s arrest after R3 million was allegedly paid to a former top police officer through a third party who used the account of Empire Investments Cars, which is associated with Modack.

The ownership of Empire Investments Cars is also the subject of an ongoing probe, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said it appeared that the ownership had been changed fraudulently, and that Mukudam had acted in concert with others to disguise the money laundering activities.

Mukudam is out on R25 000 bail, and the case is expected to be heard in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 24 February, where he will be joined by other implicated people.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Renier van der Vyfer, an associate of a "well-known gangster" implicated in the murder of Kinnear, was arrested on Tuesday for intimidating an investigator who is part of the National Task Team looking into Kinnear’s murder.

Mogale said: "The alleged incident took place on 23 September 2021, just before 18:00, where the investigator was allegedly approached by Van der Vyfer "Killer" around Plattekloof Spar in Panorama.

"The victim was allegedly intimidated and threatened verbally by Van der Vyfer, who also appeared in court today for intimidation and crimen injuria. The court has rolled over the matter to tomorrow for a bail application."