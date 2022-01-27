1h ago

add bookmark

Police boss Sitole denies claims he refused to cooperate with IPID during Kinnear murder probe

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Khehla Sitole has rubbished claims that he failed to cooperate with IPID during their investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit commander Charl Kinnear.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele's office has confirmed receiving a letter notifying them of a criminal complaint against Sitole.
  • It has been alleged that some SAPS members were aware that Kinnear was in great danger.  

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has denied allegations that he has not cooperated with the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) investigation into Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear’s murder.

In a statement on Thursday evening, his office said that it was in fact Sitole who had referred the Kinnear case to IPID for them to investigate.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Sitole was, therefore, perturbed by allegations that a criminal case had been opened against him for having "failed to cooperate with the investigation", which he had initiated as a "complainant".

"The National Commissioner and his office have at all material times cooperated with the IPID investigation and implemented the recommendations made by IPID arising from the outcome of the investigation," he said.

READ | Cele confirms notice of IPID criminal complaint against Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

Naidoo added that Sitole had "not been appraised of the nature and extent of the allegations imputing his lack of cooperation". 

He added that Sitole would respond once provided with a complaint from IPID.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's office has confirmed receiving a letter notifying them of a criminal complaint against Sitole, for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the IPID probe into the Kinnear's murder.

EWN reported that IPID had registered a criminal complaint against Sitole for not cooperating with the investigation.

The oversight body also notified Cele of this.

Top cop Khehla Sitole.
Melinda Stuurman

Kinnear was a senior AGU detective based in Cape Town and specialised in murders and cases involving illegally obtained or illegally used firearms, as well as crimes linked to gangs.

Police officers are among those who have been arrested during the murder investigation.

Kinnear was gunned down outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020.

Danger

In the aftermath of his death, it became clear that some of his colleagues had known that he was in grave danger.

On Wednesday, the National Task Team investigating Kinnear's murder arrested Mogamad Adiel Mukudam. 

They believe he is linked to alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, who is also implicated in the murder of Kinnear.

Charl Kinnear
Anti-Gang Unit senior detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

Mukudam appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday facing charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Kinnear was allegedly illegally stalked for months through his cellphone before he was murdered on 18 September 2020. 

The State charged that Modack had ordered one of his co-accused, ex-rugby player Zain Kilian, to ping Kinnear’s phone, up until he was shot in front of his house. 

On 19 January, Modack and his co-accused Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit cop Ashley Tabisher were denied bail. 

READ | No bail for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack in Kinnear murder case

Their other co-accused Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and Kilian have already been denied bail. 

Another accused Ricardo Morgan is out on bail of R50 000.

The State indicated that more arrests were imminent.

'Intimidated and threatened'

The Hawks announced on Thursday that Mukudam’s arrest after R3 million was allegedly paid to a former top police officer through a third party who used the account of Empire Investments Cars, which is associated with Modack. 

The ownership of Empire Investments Cars is also the subject of an ongoing probe, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. 

She said it appeared that the ownership had been changed fraudulently, and that Mukudam had acted in concert with others to disguise the money laundering activities.

Controversial businessman and alleged underworld f
Controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.
News24/File

Mukudam is out on R25 000 bail, and the case is expected to be heard in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 24 February, where he will be joined by other implicated people.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Renier van der Vyfer, an associate of a "well-known gangster" implicated in the murder of Kinnear, was arrested on Tuesday for intimidating an investigator who is part of the National Task Team looking into Kinnear’s murder.

Mogale said: "The alleged incident took place on 23 September 2021, just before 18:00, where the investigator was allegedly approached by Van der Vyfer "Killer" around Plattekloof Spar in Panorama.

"The victim was allegedly intimidated and threatened verbally by Van der Vyfer, who also appeared in court today for intimidation and crimen injuria. The court has rolled over the matter to tomorrow for a bail application."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskhehla sitolenafiz modackcharl kinnearwestern capecape towncourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 854 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1635 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.47
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,795.14
-1.3%
Silver
22.72
-3.4%
Palladium
2,375.00
+1.7%
Platinum
1,026.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
89.96
+2.0%
Top 40
67,070
-0.4%
All Share
73,504
-0.4%
Resource 10
75,094
-0.2%
Industrial 25
90,477
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,064
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo