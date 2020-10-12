31m ago

Police break up 300-strong 'gang rivalry' gathering in Cape Town, 6 arrested

Jenni Evans
Duncan Alfreds
  • Six people were arrested in Cape Town after an apparent gang confrontation. 
  • Western Cape police said they had to disperse the group in Macassar.
  • In addition to six arrests, guns and ammunition were also seized. 

Six people were arrested after a 300-strong "gang rivalry" gathering in Macassar, east of Cape Town, police said on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police back-up was called to assist officers at a volatile situation in the suburb between Strand and Cape Town on Sunday.

Police felt that the crowd was being "riotous".

At about 20:00, two people were apprehended for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Vehicles were searched as the group dispersed at around 20:40 and a third unlicensed firearm was found.

Another four people were then arrested.

Officers on foot patrol also found an abandoned firearm and ammunition. 

The six were due to appear in court in Strand on Monday.

