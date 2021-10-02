02 Oct

Police cell 'escapee' accused of murdering wife, baby still on the run

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Chantelle Ash and Tasneem. Photo: Facebook/ChantelleAsh
  • A Bangladeshi national arrested for murder is still on the run.
  • He, along with three other prisoners awaiting trial, escaped from police custody and have yet to be traced.
  • Mohammed Nassir allegedly strangled his fiancé and their eight-month-old baby.

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national who is accused of murdering his wife and their eight-month-old baby is still on the run after he escaped while in police custody on Sunday evening.

Mohammed Nassir was arrested on 21 January for the murder of Chantelle Ash, 20, and their eight-month-old baby, Tasneem. Their decomposed bodies were found in the Maponya Lodge outside Mokopane, Limpopo, on 14 January. 

They had been strangled and their hands tied behind their backs.

Nassir, along with three other prisoners awaiting trial - Stanley Chiteya, 38, Dexter Tinashe, 26, and Joseph Hlongwane, 37 - escaped while in police custody on Sunday evening.

It is understood that the men managed to cut open the inner burglar door of a cell at Mahwelereng police station and break through the roof in the exercising room before fleeing. 

Officers were allegedly alerted to the escape by other inmates.

Zimbabwean nationals Chiteya and Tinashe were both arrested for a business robbery that occurred in November 2020. 

Hlongwane was arrested for house robbery and rape which happened in September 2021.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Friday evening that the group is still on the run.

The police are still investigating the circumstances around the escape.

