Police chief orders Gauteng investigation unit, crime intelligence to catch ANC MPL's killer

A manhunt has been launched for the person who killed ANC politician Mapiti Matsena.

Matsena was with his family when a man entered their home and stabbed him to death.

The DA in Gauteng has called for the arrest of the killer.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has instructed police officers in Gauteng to launch the 72-hour activation plan to track down the killer of ANC member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Mapiti Matsena.



The politician was stabbed in the chest at his Doornpoort home on Wednesday night. Matsena, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng Legislature, was home with his family when the attack happened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the national commissioner had assured the Matsena family "the murder case is being thoroughly investigated".

"It has been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom. At this stage it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect," Naidoo said.

"I have tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and that critical resources including Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena," Sitole said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and contact them via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the My SAPS app.



Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng has called for the swift arrest of Matsena's killer.

The DA's John Moodey said they were saddened by the incident.

"The fact that Matsena was stabbed to death at his place of residence, once again indicates that no one is safe in their own homes in South Africa," Moodey said.

"Matsena was dedicated and committed to fighting crime and ensuring the safety of all Gauteng residents. We call on both the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and the Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to launch a manhunt for the suspect and to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

"The DA will continue to monitor the progress with regards to the investigation into this incident to ensure that the law takes its course and that the deceased's family gets the justice they deserve," Moodey said.

The DA has sent its condolences to Matsena's family, friends and the ANC.