Police chief says 'senior officer' will probe why Crime Intelligence boss was at EFF gala dinner

Sheldon Morais
Cigarette boss Adriano Mazzotti (left) and his business partner Mohammadh Sayed with EFF leader Julius Malema's wife Mantwa Malema at the EFF's gala event.
Zintle Mahlati/News24
  • Major-General Feroz Khan is in hot water after attending a gala dinner hosted by the EFF.
  • While Khan claims he was working at the event, it appears his ticket was purchased by a businessman close to the EFF leadership.
  • The national police commissioner has confirmed the matter is being investigated.

The office of national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says a senior police officer will investigate Major-General Feroz Khan's attendance at the EFF's gala dinner last week.

Khan is the second-in-command of the police's pivotal Crime Intelligence division.

He attended the EFF's lavish dinner at Emperor's Palace, east of the Johannesburg CBD, on Thursday evening. 

The event was one of the political party's gatherings to mark its 10th anniversary.

Last week, News24 revealed that Khan's ticket to the event was purchased by Mohammed Sayed, who is said to be Khan's friend.

Khan had earlier told News24 he was attending the event for work.

EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee, responding to a News24 article about Khan, tweeted that the publication had "blown" Khan's cover. 

He wrote: "He is gathering intelligence in funerals and weddings and wherever many people gather. He is doing his job undercover. You are exposing the work of state security. You blew his cover and guilty of transgressing the intelligence act... shame on you." 

Sayed is business partners with Adriano Mazzotti, who is also close to Malema and has donated money to the EFF in the past.

Malema and his family have in the past lived in properties owned by Mazzotti.

Crime intelligence boss Major-General Feroz Khan with former president Jacob Zuma.

On Tuesday, Masemola's office confirmed a "senior police officer has been appointed to investigate this matter".

Talk Radio 702 host Clement Manyathela quoted Masemola as saying Khan had told the police's top brass that he was on official duty at the gala dinner. The police chief added that they later heard that Khan's ticket had been paid for by someone else.

Policies governing police and their activities prohibit officers from publicly supporting or associating with political parties or movements.

However, the policies do not bar police employees from attending meetings of political parties, provided they don't wear their uniform while doing so.


