Police commissioner promises swift action against CIT robbers as two guards fight for their lives

Two security guards were shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit heist in White River, Mpumalanga.

One guard was shot in the head and the other in the upper body.

Their attackers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two security guards are fighting for their lives in the hospital after they were shot during a cash-in-transit heist in White River, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: "According to a report, the security guards were travelling along the road between Sabie and White River when they came across a convoy of vehicles driven by suspects. One of the vehicles was a single-cab Ford Ranger bakkie and the rest of the vehicles have not been described yet.

"The security officers were attacked by this group of armed suspects who fired shots at them, forcing their van to come to a standstill."

"Further information indicates that the suspects detonated explosives to gain access to cash inside the van. It is further indicated that the suspects managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"After stealing cash, the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the victims bleeding profusely and with gunshot wounds."

The driver of the cash van was shot twice in the upper body and the second security guard was shot in the head.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the two men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

"A team of experts in the field of investigation has since been established," Mohlala said.

Mohlala added:

A manhunt for the suspects has been launched and no one has been arrested so far.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela said police would work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We cannot allow any of our law enforcers to be attacked by criminals and we are working around the clock to close in on them.

"We are confident that, as we continue with this investigation, our public will also cooperate with us as they always do by availing information in this regard.

"It is just a matter of time before we lock them up," she said.

The police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.



