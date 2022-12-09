Police commissioner says arrest of 6 officers sends a message of zero tolerance on crime

General Fannie Masemola says SAPS is ready to clamp down on crime in society and in police ranks.

He said the arrest of six police officers in Limpopo should send a message of zero tolerance.

He also responded to a report of links between police and gangs, saying management would act accordingly.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola says the arrest of six police officers for their alleged criminal conduct should convey a message of zero tolerance on crime, even for law enforcement officers.

Masemola said the officers stationed at the Tshamutumbu police station, in the Vhembe district, allegedly accepted bribes from smugglers to transport illicit tobacco products into SA through the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo.

They were arrested last month for corruption.

"Our preliminary investigations have revealed that the six police officers had allegedly created a safe passage for smugglers to enter the country illegally, in possession of illicit cigarettes, in exchange for gratifications and bribes. Our internal departmental processes have already commenced," Masemola said.

Masemola said border control would be one of the main focus areas to prevent criminality during the festive season.

READ | Celeb make-up artist girlfriend of cigarette boss found dead

"This is a period where we witness an influx of people utilising our borders to enter or exit the country. We have been intensifying our search operations at the borders, where we are focusing on preventing and combating human and drug trafficking as well as illegal crossings," he said.



The commissioner weighed in on the report by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman into alleged links between gangsters and police in the province.

He said the SAPS management was studying the report and would act against members found guilty of wrongdoing.

"Should any of our own members be found to be wanting, we will not hesitate to take action against our own," Masemola said.

The ombudsman investigated reports that gangs had infiltrated the police force after High Court Judge Daniel Thulare delivered a judgment in October, in which he said there was evidence to this effect.

Premier Alan Winde is studying the contents of the report.



