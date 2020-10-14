1h ago

add bookmark

Police committee chairperson Joemat-Pettersson says she is impressed by new energy at IPID

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jennifer Ntlatseng (supplied, IPID)
Jennifer Ntlatseng (supplied, IPID)
  • Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson says she is impressed by the new energy at IPID.
  • IPID only achieved 29 out 41 of its targets in the last quarter of 2019/20 and eight of 30 in the first quarter of the current year.
  • New IPID head Jennifer Ntlatseng promised an improvement.

Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson says she is impressed by the new energy she discerned at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The recently appointed executive director of IPID, Jennifer Ntlatseng, presented its reports on the fourth quarter of 2019/20 and first quarter of 2020/21 to the committee on Wednesday.

In the final quarter of the 2019/20 financial year, 1 459 complaints were received.

During this quarter, 102 departmental convictions were secured from January to March 2020, resulting in 10 dismissals from the police, five referrals for corrective counselling, eight suspensions, eight verbal warnings, 25 final written warnings and 46 written warnings.

IPID also made inroads in its backlog, finalising 1 612 cases against a target of 1 490.

In the first quarter of 2020/21, it recorded 1 615 complaints, with 1 166 related to assault.

The total case workload by end of the quarter was 9 122.

During this quarter, 15 departmental convictions were secured for recommendations referred in previous financial years, leading to one corrective counselling, three suspensions, two final written warnings and nine written warnings.

Two criminal convictions were also secured during the quarter.

ALSO READ | First woman Ipid boss seeks to bring ‘openness and transparency’

In one case, sentences of 20 years for murder and 10 years for attempted murder were handed down. The sentences will run concurrently.

In the other, sentences of 10 years' imprisonment for kidnapping, 12 years for assault GBH, 12 years for corruption, eight years for defeating the ends of justice and 10 years for intimidation were handed down.

All sentences will run concurrently and the accused will serve 12 years in jail.

Ntlatseng informed the committee that by the end of October, IPID would appoint a legal assistance officer who will look at cases which prosecutors declined to prosecute.

In the fourth quarter of 2019/20, it only achieved 29 of its 41 targets compared to eight out of 30 in the first quarter. The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on some of the indicators.

Ntlatseng, who took office in August midway through the second quarter, asked the committee to give IPID the benefit of the doubt and promised its performance would show an improvement by quarter three.

Joemat-Pettersson said she already detected an improvement.

"There is a bit more energy that has come into IPID," she added, saying she got the sense there now was direction after the body was without a leader for more than a year. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
You can now report crooked cops to toll-free IPID number
Woman claims she was raped while in police custody at KZN police station
IPID investigating another death as a result of police action, this time in KZN
Read more on:
tina joemat-pettersonparliamentipid
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
48% - 781 votes
It's four more years for Trump
52% - 857 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-1.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.78)
Gold
1902.02
(+0.48)
Silver
24.24
(+0.37)
Platinum
857.69
(-0.82)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2340.00
(+2.09)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo