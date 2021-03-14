1h ago

Police confiscate guns and ammunition in Cape Town

Getrude Makhafola
One of the firearms and ammunition seized by Cape Town police.
One of the firearms and ammunition seized by Cape Town police.
Supplied by SAPS.
  • Cape Town police pounced on several people who were found in possession of firearms and ammunition during weekend operations.
  • Five guns, ammunition and bulletproof plates were seized.
  • Suspects arrested in the swoop will appear in various courts soon.

Police in Cape Town seized five unlicensed firearms and ammunition in crime swoops over the weekend.

On Saturday, Elsies River police followed up on information about a man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was found with a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

In another operation on Friday afternoon, Manenberg police were in Storms River Road conducting stop and search operations when they heard gunshots, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"They drove towards the sound of gunshots and saw a man running with a firearm in his hands and pursued him. The suspect, aged 22, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In an unrelated matter on Friday evening, police from Samora Machel apprehended a 25-year-old man for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition."

Further operations in Elsies River over three days netted two more firearms and ammunition.

Rwexana said officers tracing a suspect in Avonwood, Elsies River, found him in possession of a gun. He tried to flee on foot but police caught up with him. The man, aged 39, faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and unidentified drugs.

"While at Elsies River, police went on to confiscate two bulletproof inners with ceramic bulletproof plates and five shotgun rounds after they acted on information in Avonwood. Police are still in pursuit of the suspect whose identity is known. In another incident in the same area on Thursday, a 22-year-old suspect was found with a firearm with no serial number, and ammunition was found in his possession. He was arrested and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday," Rwexana said.

Another firearm was found in an abandoned bag at the Avonwood sports ground in Elsies River. The serial number on the gun was filed off.

The suspects arrested on Friday and Saturday will appear in various courts on Monday.

