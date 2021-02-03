Police constable to be sentenced next week for shooting woman in tavern

A police constable pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman at a tavern in Vosloorus in February last year.

Constable Themba Sangweni appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Nomathamsanqa Khoboi.

As a result, his bail was revoked.

"Constable Themba Sangweni and the late 31-year-old Nomathamsanqa Khoboi were at a tavern in Vosloorus when they had a quarrel over a cellphone that allegedly belonged to Sangweni. The accused confronted the deceased for stealing his cellphone after she lured him to have sexual intercourse, thereafter robbing him of his cell phone," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

"The deceased denied she had his cellphone, then the accused fired shots towards Nomathamsanqa, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, leading to her death."

Sangweni will be sentenced on Monday.

