Police death toll for June climbs to 10 after Eastern Cape officer allegedly shoots himself

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
An Eastern Cape off-duty police officer has died in Mthatha, along with a relative.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • An off-duty Eastern Cape constable allegedly shot himself dead in Mthatha after his cousin was found dead at his home over the weekend.
  • It is believed that the cousin used the officers' service pistol to kill himself.
  • The constable is among 10 officers who died since the start of June.

Eastern Cape police are investigating two inquests after a Mthatha Flying Squad officer allegedly shot himself dead moments after his cousin was found dead on Saturday.

It is believed that the cousin used the officers' service pistol to kill himself.

The constable is among 10 police officers who have died in South Africa since the start of June.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the 35-year-old constable was at his home with his cousin and their girlfriends. At around 23:30, his cousin walked outside, and a gunshot was heard.

"When everyone ran outside, they found the cousin lying against the wall with a gunshot wound to his head. It is further alleged that the cousin shot himself with the members' service pistol," said Naidu.

"According to the witnesses, the police officer, who was in a state of panic, picked up the firearm and took his own life. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene."

Police have opened inquest dockets.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The officer and his cousin cannot be named until their family members have identified them.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said police officers should "report to their commanders any matters that may cause emotional or mental stress" and urged them to take advantage of employee health and wellness programmes.

Mene added:

We advise our members that resorting to extreme measures such as this is no solution. There is no problem too big that cannot be resolved. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased member and that of his cousin as well.

News24 previously reported that Detective Warrant Officer Neels Du Rand, 47, who was attached to the Villiers police station, was shot while following a hijacked truck between Villiers and Standerton.

Also, in the Free State, Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi died by suicide in Bloemfontein.

In the North West, Lieutenant Colonel Morris Lekone Mohajane was killed after a hijacking incident outside his home. In addition, Constable Ngwako Ronaldo Mohlopi, Constable Sakhiwe Albert Mnende, and Constable Mmamatlhomola Maria Mokoena, died when a driver lost control of the vehicle they were in lost control near Potchefstroom.

In Gauteng, Sergeant Leka Maja was shot dead while tracing illegal firearms in Mamelodi. 

Last week, an off-duty Northern Cape sergeant attached to the Batlharos Detective Unit, was shot dead, allegedly by a man who was involved in an altercation with the officer's tenant.

In the Western Cape, two off-duty police sergeants were shot in separate incidents in Khayelitsha.

In the first incident, a sergeant died when a gunman shot him several times while he was driving in Solomon Tsuku Street in Site C. About half an hour later, another gunman opened fire on a sergeant who was out with his friends in Mandela Park. The officer worked at the Nyanga police station.


Read more on:
sapsmthathaeastern capecrime and courts
