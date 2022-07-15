48m ago

Police deploy maximum resources after seven murdered on a farm outside Kestell

Marvin Charles
Several taxi drivers gather outside Alexandra Police Station where Premier David Makhura was addressing residents following the killing of five people.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Seven people were shot dead at Lismor Farm in the Kestell district
  • Police have deployed all resources following the shooting. 
  • The shooting comes just after seven people were arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Alexandra.  

Police in the Free State have deployed maximum resources following a shooting that left seven people dead at Lismor Farm in the Kestell district.

According to police, the farm owner came across the workers' dead bodies inside their house on the property. They had been shot and killed by an unknown suspect or suspects. The motive is not yet known.  

Provincial commissioner  Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane has ordered the urgent mobilisation of resources to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. “I instructed the team to work around the clock and let me warn the perpetrators they can run but ultimately the mighty hand of the law will catch up with them,” she said.

The shooting comes just hours after police arrested seven people in connection with multiple shootings that occurred in Alexandra township in Gauteng. 

Police have since arrested seven people for the shooting spree.  

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the area on Friday. 

"We have met the police here to find out what happened and I  want to be upfront that I am not comfortable with their response. There was a streak of shooting without police responding and they could have prevented further killings - this is a police management [issue] and we will be taking this further," Cele said. 

He said at this stage, the motive behind the shooting pointed to robbery. 

"We have visited some families who have been identified. We will be having an engagement with the community on Sunday and work on the long term solutions," he said.

At least five people have been killed and seven injured in shootings in the township over the past two days. According to police, the victims were shot during robberies in separate incidents and while exiting taxis. 

