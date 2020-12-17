Police dog Buddy sniffs out drugs worth R1.4m headed for Greece

Police dog Buddy has a nose for thwarting drug deals, which is exactly what he did in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, police received information about a possible shipment of drugs to Greece. They activated the K9 unit, upon which Buddy, the sniffer dog, reacted positively.

"The members intercepted two suspects who had earlier arrived at a logistics company in Johannesburg to source a quotation for shipping a parcel to Greece," Masondo said.

Police intercepted a woman and a man and, within a short space of time, Buddy was able to locate the drugs.

The parcel contained 10 clothing garments with drugs concealed in the fitted accessories.

An immediate on-site inspection found heroin with an estimated street value of about R1.4 million.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with the possession of drugs.

