40m ago

add bookmark

Police dog Buddy sniffs out drugs worth R1.4m headed for Greece

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Buddy
Buddy
SAPS

Police dog Buddy has a nose for thwarting drug deals, which is exactly what he did in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, police received information about a possible shipment of drugs to Greece. They activated the K9 unit, upon which Buddy, the sniffer dog, reacted positively.

"The members intercepted two suspects who had earlier arrived at a logistics company in Johannesburg to source a quotation for shipping a parcel to Greece," Masondo said.

READ | Police dog Misty tracks down baby taken during parental row

Police intercepted a woman and a man and, within a short space of time, Buddy was able to locate the drugs.

drugs
Some of the drugs Buddy managed to sniff out.

The parcel contained 10 clothing garments with drugs concealed in the fitted accessories.

An immediate on-site inspection found heroin with an estimated street value of about R1.4 million.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with the possession of drugs.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgnarcoticspoliceanimals
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6720 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6082 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.77
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.04
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.08
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.04)
Gold
1869.80
(+0.41)
Silver
25.53
(+0.80)
Platinum
1045.00
(+1.33)
Brent Crude
51.12
(+0.69)
Palladium
2343.00
(+1.31)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo