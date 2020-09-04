Police dog Misty tracks down baby taken during parental row

Police dog Misty came to the rescue again by helping track down a baby taken by her father after a row with her mother.

When she didn't come back, police were alerted and a massive search was launched.

She was tracked down to an orange grove in the Patensie area of the Eastern Cape, with her dad with her.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said "elation and sighs of relief" echoed through the orange groves of Patensie when the tiny tot was found.

Naidu said that at about 15:00 on 1 September, the 24-year-old father of the baby had an argument with her mother on a farm in Patensie and grabbed the child and left.

"The mother was not overly concerned at the time as she assumed that he would return with the child as soon as his anger subdued. However, when he did not return by 21:00, she reported the matter to police," said Naidu.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Phumlani Ngqengqa mobilised a search team and searched the many orange orchards in the area all night, to no avail.

The search continued on Thursday morning with the Port Elizabeth Search and Rescue team also joining to help.

The teams split up and at about 10:30, Misty picked up a scent and found the father and child huddled between the low hanging trees.

The toddler was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up and the 24-year-old man was arrested.

He was not detained, however, but a statement was taken from him and on conclusion of the investigation, the case would be sent to a court for a decision on whether to prosecute.

Misty's handler Warrant Officer Etienne Gerber was not immediately available for further insight into the search as he was already in a deep in a remote area of the province on Friday helping with another search.

Misty made a name for herself in other police search and rescue cases, and also took time out occasionally with her handler to give some doggy nuzzles to the frail and lonely during special outings to homes for the elderly in the region.

Acting district commissioner for the Sarah Baartman District, Brigadier John Lebok expressed his appreciation to the search teams, and to Misty.

"Credit most definitely must be given to our police dog, Misty, who played a major role in the search and it is through her trained skills that we were able to find the child and the father.

"The well-being and welfare of children remain a priority for the [SA Police Service] and when a child is reported missing or kidnapped, available resources and manpower must immediately be mobilised in order to find the child as soon as possible," said Lebok.

