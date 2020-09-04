54m ago

add bookmark

Police dog Misty tracks down baby taken during parental row

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police dog Misty came to the rescue again by helping track down a baby taken by her father after a row with her mother. 
  • When she didn't come back, police were alerted and a massive search was launched.
  • She was tracked down to an orange grove in the Patensie area of the Eastern Cape, with her dad with her. 

A 17-month-old baby who had been taken away by her father when her parents had an argument, was found with her father under a tree in an orange grove in Patensie, thanks to police dog Misty who helped the search party track her down.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said "elation and sighs of relief" echoed through the orange groves of Patensie when the tiny tot was found. 

Naidu said that at about 15:00 on 1 September, the 24-year-old father of the baby had an argument with her mother on a farm in Patensie and grabbed the child and left. 

"The mother was not overly concerned at the time as she assumed that he would return with the child as soon as his anger subdued. However, when he did not return by 21:00, she reported the matter to police," said Naidu. 

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Phumlani Ngqengqa mobilised a search team and searched the many orange orchards in the area all night, to no avail.

Misty made a name for herself in other police sear
Misty made a name for herself in other police search and rescue cases.
Supplied, SAPS

The search continued on Thursday morning with the Port Elizabeth Search and Rescue team also joining to help. 

The teams split up and at about 10:30, Misty picked up a scent and found the father and child huddled between the low hanging trees. 

READ | Max the sniffer dog helps Cape Town cops find and detonate grenade, arrest owner

The toddler was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up and the 24-year-old man was arrested. 

He was not detained, however, but a statement was taken from him and on conclusion of the investigation, the case would be sent to a court for a decision on whether to prosecute. 

READ HERE | Covid-19: Recruitment of police trainees grinds to a halt

Misty's handler Warrant Officer Etienne Gerber was not immediately available for further insight into the search as he was already in a deep in a remote area of the province on Friday helping with another search.

Misty and handler
Misty and handler Warrant Officer Etienne Gerber.
Supplied, SAPS

Misty made a name for herself in other police search and rescue cases, and also took time out occasionally with her handler to give some doggy nuzzles to the frail and lonely during special outings to homes for the elderly in the region. 

Acting district commissioner for the Sarah Baartman District, Brigadier John Lebok expressed his appreciation to the search teams, and to Misty.

"Credit most definitely must be given to our police dog, Misty, who played a major role in the search and it is through her trained skills that we were able to find the child and the father. 

"The well-being and welfare of children remain a priority for the [SA Police Service] and when a child is reported missing or kidnapped, available resources and manpower must immediately be mobilised in order to find the child as soon as possible," said Lebok.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
WATCH | Dog saves owner during armed attack outside home in Brakpan
Stranded pooch saved after NSRI swimmer talks it off a rocky ledge with 'soothing' words
Max the sniffer dog helps Cape Town cops find and detonate grenade, arrest owner
Read more on:
policemisty
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 733 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 157 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2064 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 827 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(+0.79)
ZAR/GBP
21.95
(+1.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.60
(+1.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.92)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.09)
Gold
1923.16
(-0.20)
Silver
26.53
(+0.60)
Platinum
899.00
(+1.46)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2280.50
(+0.07)
All Share
54368.02
(-0.28)
Top 40
50181.04
(-0.27)
Financial 15
9560.91
(+1.06)
Industrial 25
73059.18
(-1.78)
Resource 10
54756.56
(+1.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo