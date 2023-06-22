46m ago

Police explain why Dr Nandipha Magudumana was not shackled on way to court

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Ditiro Selepe
  • Police have responded to allegations Thabo Bester's lover, Nandipha Magudumana, is receiving special treatment.
  • A video of Magudumana, without leg irons, was widely shared on social media this week.
  • Police say offenders are not handcuffed or have leg chains in the back of a patrol van because they might get injured during transportation.

Police have responded to allegations Thabo Bester's lover, Nandipha Magudumana, received special treatment while being transported to court in Bloemfontein this week.

They were criticised on social media after a video of Magudumana without leg irons was widely shared.

In the video, a smiling Magudumana is seen climbing out of the back of a police van at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

She is seen carrying some of her personal belongings and what appear to be documents while being escorted by a police officer.

Thabo Bester's lawyers recuse themselves, more arrests expected in prison escape case

However, police have since responded to the allegations.

According to police policy, offenders must not be handcuffed or have leg chains in the back of a patrol van because they might get injured during transportation, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe added police were responsible for transporting suspects to court.

"As a result, remand detainees are released from the correctional services system when taken to court as it is likely that a court may grant them bail, release them, or be referred to another facility. 

"When released from the correctional services system, a remand detainee is then issued with their belongings.

"Officials will apply necessary restraining measures, as informed by the risk classification, when a remand detainee is in court or at the court cells."

Ninth accused in Bester trial wants to consult with family regarding legal representation

She said police vehicles had a secure canopy at the back to accommodate people who were in custody.

"The canopy is equipped with padlocks and is at all times locked with the padlock when high-risk offenders are being transported."

Mathe added:

Our vans are thoroughly searched before a person in custody is transported. The search focuses on removing unwanted objects or instruments which can cause a person to harm themself or escape.

She said the risk profile of every offender was considered, including the flight risk and seriousness of the offences.

"She [Magudumana] is a flight risk, and the charges that she is facing are serious.

"Given the suspect's profile, she is escorted at all times when attending court by highly trained and skilled members who only respond to medium- and high-risk incidents.

"As is seen in the video, she is being escorted closely by a Tactical Response Team female member.

"As soon as the suspect enters the court, the leg chains are put on to ensure the flight-risk suspect does not escape from lawful custody," Mathe said.

Bester and Magudumana are on trial, along with seven others, for his escape from Mangaung Prison in May last year. 

The case was postponed to 8 August.

