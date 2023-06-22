1h ago

Share

'Police failed me dismally,' says kidnapped and murdered teacher's heartbroken mother

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thokozani Skosana at the crime scene where her kidnapped sister, Bongiwe Skosana, was found murdered.
Thokozani Skosana at the crime scene where her kidnapped sister, Bongiwe Skosana, was found murdered.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A mother claimed the police had failed to assist in finding her missing daughter.
  • Bongiwe Skosana was kidnapped at her home around midday on 17 June.
  • Her body was later found with a bullet wound to the chest in a maize field, with her hands tied behind her.

Her daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint at her home in broad daylight, murdered, and then dumped in a maize farm.

Four days later, on Wednesday, Vuyiswa Skosana was told that her daughter Bongiwe Skosana's body was found dumped in a maize field.

This was the second blow for the Skosana family in a matter of weeks.

Vuyiswa was still grieving the death of her eldest daughter Phumelele Twala, 38, who was buried three weeks ago after an illness.

Then 28-year-old Bongiwe was abducted from her home in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on Saturday, 17 June. Her body was found in a field along the R103 road outside Heidelberg with a bullet wound to the chest and bruises on her face.

"What sin have I done? Why is death focusing on my family?” Skosana asked.

She spoke to News24 while seated inside a rondavel in her yard, flanked by her son Thokozani Skosana, and her younger sister, Bonginhlanhla Sekhoto.

Bongiwe Skosana
Bongiwe Skosana who was kidnapped from her home and found murdered four days later.
Supplied by family

“I last saw her on 11 June, going to Tsakane, where she was doing her teaching practical at Shadrack Mbambo Primary School in Tsakane. She stays there during the week and only returns home on Fridays, leaving every Sunday. She was about to complete her teaching degree.

“On 17 June, I was attending a ceremony in Newcastle when I received a call around midday that Bongiwe had been kidnapped. My adopted son, Mohau Dladla, broke the news, saying two armed men had stormed into the yard and pointed them with guns.”

Inside the house, the gunmen found Bongiwe, her two nieces, and Dladla; they held them up and demanded the safe.

Vuyiswa said the gunmen also demanded cash and took the trio’s cellphones.

“They pointed them with guns, took them to my bedroom and covered their heads with pillows. They then asked for their names and where they resided. [Bongiwe's] sin was to confess that she was living in my house. 

“Before leaving the houses, they asked which among the vehicles in my yard had a tracking device. Dladla said the bakkie had one, as he used it daily. They asked him about the Toyota Corolla driven by my granddaughter. He replied he didn't know.

“They then forcefully took Bongiwe, still wearing her pyjamas and blue gown, shoved her in my granddaughter's Toyota Corolla and drove off,” she said.

READ | Body of Desiree Baartman, the Gqeberha woman missing since 9 June, found in stormwater drain

The Toyota Corolla was found abandoned hours later in a cemetery in Heidelberg.

Bongiwe was then reported missing.

Her family circulated her images on various social media platforms, and pleaded for her return.

“I went to Heidelberg police station seeking answers and couldn't find them. The police failed to deploy resources to trace my daughter. They have failed me dismally. Had they traced their cellphones, maybe she could have been found alive.

“The police should have deployed their experts in my daughter's missing case. They were clueless and didn't have leads. I had to probe them, asking if they had any leads continuously. They didn't bother tracing their phones," Skosana said.

Vuyiswa also told the police that one of the kidnappers was the same person who robbed Dladla on 11 June. 

“On 11 June, Dladla was awoken by three armed men inside his room."

They pointed guns at him, "tied his hands from the back, and ransacked his room. They were asking where Bongiwe was. They then fled with his shoes, clothes and cellphone.

Following Bongiwe's kidnapping, I told the police that Dladla could assist in identifying the kidnappers as they had confessed to him they were the ones who broke into his room looking for Bongiwe. Those people are brutal. One didn't cover his face. They boldly told Dladla that they had warned him on 11 June that they were coming for Bongiwe.

“The police should have released their identikit to the media to be circulated. Maybe, the kidnappers would have changed their minds and released my daughter. They didn't demand a ransom. 

“They knew that I had just buried my daughter and was still in mourning. That's what they said. They have added more pain to my heart. I have lost two daughters in a month. I am shattered and battling to survive the anger, pain and sorrow they have brought to me,” she said.

READ | Body of murdered Free State woman found in septic tank days after she was reported missing

Sekhoto received a message from a friend that some people had made a shocking discovery along the R103 road.

“The caller warned me to be strong as she was carrying sad news. She asked me what Bongiwe wore when she disappeared. I described that she wore white pyjamas and a blue gown. She then sent a voice note that there was a body fitting her description.

“We drove to the scene where the police asked us to identify the body. It was Bongiwe. She had not decomposed. She was lying face down, hands bound from behind with cable ties and covered with her blanket. She had big bruises on her face.

“My sister positively identified Bongiwe to the police. While there, there was another human remains that the police claimed were of a man. Those remains were not far from where Bongiwe lay. There was also a cross showing that there had been another discovery of human remains, or a person had died there," Sekhoto said.

Bongiwe Skosana
Candles burning outside Bongiwe Skosana's home.
Ntwaagae Seleka

The family believes Bongiwe's killers knew the family well.

“The kidnappers boldly said they knew how many people were in the house. They even confessed and boasted of robbing Dladla. If the police could dig deeper, her killers would be found," Sekhoto said.  

The family said she had a bullet wound to the chest.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they were investigating the murder.

Nevhuhulwi said Bongiwe's body had visible injuries on the face and her hands had been bound from behind.

Comment from the police on allegations of inaction in the case will be added if received.

"Suspects are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone with assistance to please get in touch with their nearest police station,” said Nevhuhulwi. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1772 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3429 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

7h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

7h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.52
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.60
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.29
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
921.15
-2.2%
Palladium
1,283.79
-4.0%
Gold
1,913.70
-1.0%
Silver
22.27
-1.7%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,750
-0.7%
All Share
75,106
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,261
-1.4%
Industrial 25
102,454
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,884
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo