'Police failed me dismally,' says kidnapped and murdered teacher's heartbroken mother

A mother claimed the police had failed to assist in finding her missing daughter.

Bongiwe Skosana was kidnapped at her home around midday on 17 June.

Her body was later found with a bullet wound to the chest in a maize field, with her hands tied behind her.

Her daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint at her home in broad daylight, murdered, and then dumped in a maize farm.

Four days later, on Wednesday, Vuyiswa Skosana was told that her daughter Bongiwe Skosana's body was found dumped in a maize field.

This was the second blow for the Skosana family in a matter of weeks.

Vuyiswa was still grieving the death of her eldest daughter Phumelele Twala, 38, who was buried three weeks ago after an illness.

Then 28-year-old Bongiwe was abducted from her home in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on Saturday, 17 June. Her body was found in a field along the R103 road outside Heidelberg with a bullet wound to the chest and bruises on her face.

"What sin have I done? Why is death focusing on my family?” Skosana asked.

She spoke to News24 while seated inside a rondavel in her yard, flanked by her son Thokozani Skosana, and her younger sister, Bonginhlanhla Sekhoto.

“I last saw her on 11 June, going to Tsakane, where she was doing her teaching practical at Shadrack Mbambo Primary School in Tsakane. She stays there during the week and only returns home on Fridays, leaving every Sunday. She was about to complete her teaching degree.

“On 17 June, I was attending a ceremony in Newcastle when I received a call around midday that Bongiwe had been kidnapped. My adopted son, Mohau Dladla, broke the news, saying two armed men had stormed into the yard and pointed them with guns.”

Inside the house, the gunmen found Bongiwe, her two nieces, and Dladla; they held them up and demanded the safe.

Vuyiswa said the gunmen also demanded cash and took the trio’s cellphones.

“They pointed them with guns, took them to my bedroom and covered their heads with pillows. They then asked for their names and where they resided. [Bongiwe's] sin was to confess that she was living in my house.

“Before leaving the houses, they asked which among the vehicles in my yard had a tracking device. Dladla said the bakkie had one, as he used it daily. They asked him about the Toyota Corolla driven by my granddaughter. He replied he didn't know.

“They then forcefully took Bongiwe, still wearing her pyjamas and blue gown, shoved her in my granddaughter's Toyota Corolla and drove off,” she said.

The Toyota Corolla was found abandoned hours later in a cemetery in Heidelberg.

Bongiwe was then reported missing.

Her family circulated her images on various social media platforms, and pleaded for her return.

“I went to Heidelberg police station seeking answers and couldn't find them. The police failed to deploy resources to trace my daughter. They have failed me dismally. Had they traced their cellphones, maybe she could have been found alive.

“The police should have deployed their experts in my daughter's missing case. They were clueless and didn't have leads. I had to probe them, asking if they had any leads continuously. They didn't bother tracing their phones," Skosana said.

Vuyiswa also told the police that one of the kidnappers was the same person who robbed Dladla on 11 June.

“On 11 June, Dladla was awoken by three armed men inside his room."

They pointed guns at him, "tied his hands from the back, and ransacked his room. They were asking where Bongiwe was. They then fled with his shoes, clothes and cellphone.

Following Bongiwe's kidnapping, I told the police that Dladla could assist in identifying the kidnappers as they had confessed to him they were the ones who broke into his room looking for Bongiwe. Those people are brutal. One didn't cover his face. They boldly told Dladla that they had warned him on 11 June that they were coming for Bongiwe.

“The police should have released their identikit to the media to be circulated. Maybe, the kidnappers would have changed their minds and released my daughter. They didn't demand a ransom.

“They knew that I had just buried my daughter and was still in mourning. That's what they said. They have added more pain to my heart. I have lost two daughters in a month. I am shattered and battling to survive the anger, pain and sorrow they have brought to me,” she said.

Sekhoto received a message from a friend that some people had made a shocking discovery along the R103 road.

“The caller warned me to be strong as she was carrying sad news. She asked me what Bongiwe wore when she disappeared. I described that she wore white pyjamas and a blue gown. She then sent a voice note that there was a body fitting her description.

“We drove to the scene where the police asked us to identify the body. It was Bongiwe. She had not decomposed. She was lying face down, hands bound from behind with cable ties and covered with her blanket. She had big bruises on her face.

“My sister positively identified Bongiwe to the police. While there, there was another human remains that the police claimed were of a man. Those remains were not far from where Bongiwe lay. There was also a cross showing that there had been another discovery of human remains, or a person had died there," Sekhoto said.

The family believes Bongiwe's killers knew the family well.

“The kidnappers boldly said they knew how many people were in the house. They even confessed and boasted of robbing Dladla. If the police could dig deeper, her killers would be found," Sekhoto said.

The family said she had a bullet wound to the chest.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they were investigating the murder.

Nevhuhulwi said Bongiwe's body had visible injuries on the face and her hands had been bound from behind.

Comment from the police on allegations of inaction in the case will be added if received.

"Suspects are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone with assistance to please get in touch with their nearest police station,” said Nevhuhulwi.