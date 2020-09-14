1h ago

Police find hand grenade, shotgun and drugs after pulling over 'reckless' Durban driver

Kaveel Singh
A man was arrested after driving recklessly in Durban, police say.
Roger Sedres, Gallo Images
  • Bad driving led police to the arrest of a man in possession of a hand grenade, weapons, and drugs.
  • The operation is part of a policing effort to reduce crime in the Wentworth area.
  • The man was also found with R33 000 cash and has appeared in court.

A Durban man who caught the attention of police after allegedly driving recklessly was allegedly found having a hand grenade, shotgun, and Mandrax in his car.

Officers from the national public order policing unit were on the busy Engelbrecht Road on Friday when they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on the road, police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said on Monday.

"The vehicle was stopped and the suspect attempted to flee the scene," alleged Gwala. "The police officers gave chase and the suspect resisted arrest, but he was placed under arrest. The suspect’s vehicle was searched. A shotgun, hand grenade and 660 tablets of Mandrax to the value of R33 000 was found inside the vehicle."

She alleged two pistols with 33 various rounds of ammunition were also found on the suspect.

"Investigations revealed that one of the pistols was stolen during a house robbery at Wentworth during February," she further alleged.

She said the 32-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of drugs, reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest.

He appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was remanded until 18 September for a formal bail application.

