Police fire rubber bullets during Joburg protest against migrant workers

A disgruntled South African job seeker belonging to holds a banner reading during their operation to remove foreign street vendors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township in Johannesburg.
Phill Magakoe / AFP
  • Police fired rubber bullets at protesters who had an issue against migrant workers.
  • The demonstration was near a supermarket which is said to employ foreign workers.
  • An eyewitness saw protesters try to break through an area that police had cordoned off.

Police on Sunday fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a protest against migrant workers in Johannesburg, which drew some 200 people, many of them unemployed.

"There were some rubber bullets and stun grenades fired when the protesters were becoming unruly," a police spokesperson said.

"The situation was then contained," he told AFP, adding: "There were no clashes."

No injuries were reported.

Tension mounted when the protesters tried to break through a police cordon, an AFP photographer reported.

The demonstration moved from a park to a nearby supermarket that employs foreign workers.

A protester holds a banner during an operation to remove foreign street vendors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township.

A simultaneous demonstration took place in the Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, where around 100 anti-immigration protesters tore down stalls belonging to traders, who were described by the demonstrators as "foreigners".

On Saturday, police used a water cannon against protesters in a poor district of Johannesburg, who were demanding the departure of migrant workers.

According to South Africa's statistics agency, some 3.95 million foreigners live in the country, including political refugees and qualified expatriate workers, as well as economic migrants.

The competition they provide for work has caused resentment among jobless South Africans.

Unemployment stands at nearly 35 percent overall and around 65 percent among young people.

The Zimbabwean embassy last month complained that its nationals suffered harassment and threats of "forced expulsion".

South African authorities announced last month that the temporary work visas of around 250 000 Zimbabweans would not be renewed.

