Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades to disperse 250-strong church service in Sebokeng

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Police were called out to a church in Sebokeng Zone 7, where 250 people had gathered.
  • After the crowd allegedly refused to leave, police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets.
  • Three people were arrested.

Two church leaders and a congregant were arrested in Sebokeng on Sunday after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of about 250 churchgoers in contravention of lockdown regulations.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the two male leaders, 47 and 69, were arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act and adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, while a 62-year-old woman was charged with the same offence as well as public violence.

SAPS were called out to a church in Sebokeng Zone 7, where a group of about 250 people had gathered.

When police arrived, they asked the crowd to leave, but they allegedly refused. 

"The group is reported to have defied police orders to disperse and the situation allegedly turned violent when the congregants started throwing chairs at the [SAPS] members. Thereafter, police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the group," said Peters. 

Peters called on the public to report instances of lockdown violation to the police. 

"Police are calling on members of the public to adhere to the lockdown regulations, which have been put in place for everyone's safety against the fast-spreading Covid-19, and not to go out of their way to break the law."

