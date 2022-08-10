47m ago

add bookmark

Police fire rubber bullets to disperse West Rand residents attempting to chase away zama zamas

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Borwa residents on Gauteng's West Rand took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding that illegal miners leave the area.
Borwa residents on Gauteng's West Rand took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding that illegal miners leave the area.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Residents of Borwa on the West Rand took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding that illegal miners leave the area.
  • The residents also accused police of preventing them from chasing away illegal miners operating in the area.
  • Police fired rubber bullets at a crowd that was attempting to go to a nearby mine dump to search for illegal miners.

Police fired rubber bullets on Wednesday morning to disperse residents who were combing Borwa, Westonaria, on Gauteng's West Rand in search of zama zamas.

Fuming residents barricaded roads in Borwa, a newly developed township, and accused police of preventing them from chasing away illegal miners operating on mine dumps in the area.

READ | Zama zamas, kingpins, police and the govt: Why the West Rand is burning

Police fired rubber bullets at the crowd that was attempting to go to a nearby mine dump.

Community leader Paseka Ndevu claimed that some illegal miners had fired shots at the crowd earlier in the morning.

"We want to chase them away from our area. We have been complaining to the police about people wearing blankets committing crimes in Borwa.

He said:

Last week, we sent a petition to the Westonaria police station against illegal miners committing crimes in Borwa.

Ndevu said the police prevented them from going to the mine dump.

"We want to chase them away. The illegal miners who are here came from Krugersdorp, Mohlakeng and Kagiso," Charles Hlatswayo said.

"The police are afraid of illegal miners. Our police are armed and should be assisting us."

He added:

The police say they are afraid of illegal miners who are armed with AK47s. We will chase them away if our police don't want to assist us.

Hlatswayo said he and a group of men went to the mine dump and found mining equipment used by illegal miners.

"We found equipment and work suits at the mine dump. Our police are working against us.

"They are cowards and only good at shooting at unarmed civilians. We won't tolerate this. We are not sleeping today. We will hunt the illegal miners until they are out," Hlatswayo said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Protests against illegal mining have spread to several parts of the West Rand after eight women were gang-raped and a film crew robbed while filming a music video on a mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp, last month.

Scores of men have been arrested in connection with the incident.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgillegal miningcrime and courtsprotestspolice
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 796 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
45% - 3148 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
40% - 2800 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.46
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.94
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.87
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,790.31
-0.2%
Silver
20.41
-0.6%
Palladium
2,203.15
-0.9%
Platinum
932.76
-0.5%
Brent Crude
96.31
-0.4%
Top 40
62,800
-1.5%
All Share
69,349
-1.3%
Resource 10
64,195
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,085
-2.0%
Financial 15
15,692
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo