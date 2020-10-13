15m ago

add bookmark

'Police get pushed every day,' says Malema as assault trial is postponed

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
Waldo Swiegers, Netwerk24
  • EFF Leader Julius Malema says police officers should be accustomed to circumstances where they will be pushed around.
  • Malema was speaking at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where his trial was postponed. 
  • The trial will now sit on 28 and 29 October. 

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are on trial for assaulting a police officer - but Malema says the police officer should be the one apologising as well as the presidential protection unit and the VIP protection unit. 

Malema was speaking at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following the postponement of the trial. 

The trial will now run from 28 until 29 October. 

While the State was set to bring forward its witnesses to stand on Tuesday, the magistrate, Lieland Poonsamy, had to postpone proceedings after having to hear a number of applications from media seeking to cover the hearing. 

Addressing supporters outside the court, Malema said: "Why do you have a common assault [case] against a police officer? Police get pushed every day. If they were to open common assault cases, then there will be no dockets available because police get pushed every day." 

WATCH | Here is the footage showing Malema, Ndlozi 'lied' about 'assault' of police official - AfriForum

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police colonel in April 2018 during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

News24 previously reported the incident was captured on CCTV footage and the officer later opened a case. 

Malema said police officers should be used to difficult circumstances, where they would sometimes be pushed around by disgruntled and, often emotional, people.

He added the officer, who laid a complaint, was a "white man who suffers from privilege [and] thinks that he cannot be pushed the same way police get pushed all the time".

"Police must be pushed because, half the time, they enter difficult areas, even where people are emotional at times, some are irrational, they do not think properly.

"When a policeman gets pushed in a situation like that, they always understand that, as an officer of the law, you will get in difficult situations.

"You have to be guided by the spirit of Ubuntu from time to time and understand that, when people are at gravesites, the majority of them are emotional on that day.

"But [white people] do not understand Ubuntu. Ubuntu does not have an English word, that's why they don't know it because it doesn't have a translation," the leader said.

He continued:

If anything, they are the ones who owe us an apology, not the other way round. That white man called Venter must apologise to us. The presidential protection unit must apologise to us. The VIP protection unit must apologise to us. They do not respect black people.

Malema also raised concern that members of the party, who were peacefully marching outside the court as proceedings were under way, were guarded by police officers.

He said the police seemed to associate gatherings involving black people with violence. 

He also said the police were not in Senekal in the Free State last week, where chaotic scenes broke out during the court appearance of suspects accused of the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.

"The police have come here to guard a peaceful march, but, in Senekal, where whites burnt police vans and entered the court with force, [and] police station with force, there were no policemen to sniff around. 

"Black people are meeting here, police will come. White terrorists, when they meet in Senekal, when they block N14 and N1, there's no policemen with a stinking boot next to white people.

"But when black people meet, policemen will not waste any time to wear a stinking boot... They think where black people meet, there will be violence because they've associated us with violence."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Malema denies he and Ndlozi assaulted police officer at Mama Winnie's funeral
EFF's Malema, Ndlozi to appear in court for allegedly assaulting cop
NPA to prosecute EFF's Malema and Ndlozi over alleged cop assault
Read more on:
julius malemambuyiseni ndlozigautengjohannesburgprotests
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 4122 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3871 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 2037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.01)
Gold
1891.53
(-1.72)
Silver
24.16
(-3.90)
Platinum
868.31
(-0.72)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2312.26
(-2.68)
All Share
55085.69
(-0.84)
Top 40
50765.65
(-0.77)
Financial 15
9799.38
(-2.49)
Industrial 25
75295.25
(+0.02)
Resource 10
54136.15
(-1.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo