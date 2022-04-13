Police hunt for armed group who killed 2 people outside Gqeberha mall

Two men were gunned down outside a shopping mall in Walmer.

One victim was shot as he was walking down the street.

Some of the bullets killed a bystander, who was relaxing under a tree.

Gqeberha police launched a manhunt for four armed individuals who killed two people outside a shopping mall on Heugh Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning.

The first victim was a 31-year-old man, who was ambushed as he was walking down the street.

The second person was a bystander, who was shot while resting under a tree.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said the incident happened around 11:30.

"The first victim was walking across a grass verge, near a shopping mall in Heugh Road, in Walmer, when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting," said Naidu.

She said the victim retreated and ran towards a nearby tree, where he collapsed.

Moments later, three other people appeared and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, said Naidu.

READ | Manhunt launched for mall shooter after one person wounded

Naidu said a bystander, who was sitting on a bench under the tree, was also shot.

"The first victim, aged 31, succumbed to his injuries, while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene," Naidu said.

The group fled on foot and remain at large.

The motive was yet to be established, said Naidu.

The names of deceased are being withheld until their next of kin has been informed.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.