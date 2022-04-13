53m ago

add bookmark

Police hunt for armed group who killed 2 people outside Gqeberha mall

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people were killed outside the Gqeberha mall.
Two people were killed outside the Gqeberha mall.
André Damons
  • Two men were gunned down outside a shopping mall in Walmer. 
  • One victim was shot as he was walking down the street.
  • Some of the bullets killed a bystander, who was relaxing under a tree.  

Gqeberha police launched a manhunt for four armed individuals who killed two people outside a shopping mall on Heugh Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning. 

The first victim was a 31-year-old man, who was ambushed as he was walking down the street.

The second person was a bystander, who was shot while resting under a tree. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said the incident happened around 11:30. 

"The first victim was walking across a grass verge, near a shopping mall in Heugh Road, in Walmer, when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting," said Naidu. 

She said the victim retreated and ran towards a nearby tree, where he collapsed.  

Moments later, three other people appeared and allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, said Naidu. 

READ Manhunt launched for mall shooter after one person wounded

Naidu said a bystander, who was sitting on a bench under the tree, was also shot.

"The first victim, aged 31, succumbed to his injuries, while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene," Naidu said.

The group fled on foot and remain at large. 

The motive was yet to be established, said Naidu.

The names of deceased are being withheld until their next of kin has been informed.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6516 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2775 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.06
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
15.83
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,978.94
+0.6%
Silver
25.74
+1.5%
Palladium
2,343.00
+0.4%
Platinum
991.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,200
-0.9%
All Share
73,129
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,002
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,037
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,525
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo