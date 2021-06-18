Police hunt hitmen who killed a suspected rhino poaching kingpin

An alleged rhino poaching kingpin was shot while sitting in his car outside a shopping complex.

An elderly woman passing by was wounded and rushed to hospital.

Police said the deceased was facing an array of rhino poaching-related charges in the High Court.

Mpumalanga police are hunting a group of men who gunned down a suspected rhino poaching kingpin in an apparent hit in Hazyview on Thursday and wounded a passer-by.



Petros Sidney Mabuza, 57, was sitting in his Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie next to a shopping complex in Hazyview when a group of armed men opened fire on him.

"A group of about three armed suspects, who were in a black VW Polo, fired several shots at him and then fled the scene. He was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to the gunshot [wounds]," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

Hlathi added that the deceased had previously been arrested on several charges of rhino poaching and the cases were currently before the High Court.

He said Mabuza had been in and out of the courts since 2018 on rhino poaching charges.

Police were also investigating a case of attempted murder after a passer-by, an elderly woman, was shot and wounded during the same incident.

She is recuperating in hospital.

Anti-poaching activist and founder of Saving the Wild Jamie Joseph said in a Facebook post that she had seen Mabuza's body.

"The police were notified about the incident where a murder case was opened with an additional charge of attempted murder, hence the manhunt. No arrests have been made as yet and the motive for the killing is unknown at this point," Hlathi said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla called on the police to act swiftly.

"No one has the right to take another person's life, regardless of the reasons. We are optimistic that members of the community will share information with the police so that the perpetrators can be brought to book...," Phahla said.

Hlathi appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.

