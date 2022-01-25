Police hunt 'mob' after the murder of three alleged stock thieves

Limpopo police launched a 72-hour activation plan for a group who brutally killed three people at Ga-Maila Mapitsana.

Jikisa Phokane, 50, Kwena Makwana, 70, and Sedibana Makwana, whose age was not revealed, were killed in the early hours of Monday morning. They were attacked with an assortment of weapons.

They were accused of stealing livestock in the area.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said four men were kidnapped from their homes after midnight.

"They then killed three of the men, using an assortment of hard objects. The fourth victim managed to escape from the mob, unscathed," Mojapelo said.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, ordered his officers to hunt down the people involved.

"A team of investigators has already been assembled. All relevant resources and the neighbouring police stations in the Sekhukhune district have been activated to assist in the hunt.

"We will not tolerate these acts of vigilantism and lawlessness. The police will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to book," said Hadebe.

