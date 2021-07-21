52m ago

Police hunt suspect after Cape Town mom's body reportedly found in bag, wrapped in curtain

Compiled by Tammy Petersen
A Cape Town woman was killed.
Samantha lee-Jacobs
  • Athini Mangqoyiya, 30, was reportedly found dead in Mfuleni on Saturday.
  • The Daily Voice reports that Mangqoyiya was found strangled in the house of a man who had apparently been trying to woo her.
  • A man, who helped search for the then-missing mom, had reportedly entertained visitors at his home while Mangqoyiya's body was inside.

Police are on the hunt for a person of interest after the murder of a Cape Town woman whose dead body was found inside a dwelling in Mfuleni.

The 30-year-old victim, identified by the Cape Times as Athini Mangqoyiya, was reportedly found dead on Saturday.

According to the publication, she was found in the bathroom. She had been wrapped in a curtain and put inside a bag.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed to News24 that officers were dispatched to the scene that night and the woman was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

"The suspect/s is yet to be arrested," he said on Wednesday.

READ | Mbalula slams recent Cape Town taxi violence as 'disappointing'

The Daily Voice reported that Mangqoyiya was found strangled in the house of a man who had apparently been trying to woo her.

It quoted a source, who told the publication that Mangqoyiya's friends and boyfriend had gone in search of her at the man's house after she sent a text asking for help.

According to the report, the man – who helped them look for the missing mom before fleeing when they asked to search his shack - had entertained visitors at his home while Mangqoyiya's body was inside.

Her sister, Zanele, told the Daily Voice the last person to see Mangqoyiya said she had received a text from the man, and that they were told she had refused to get into a blue Nissan Almera that had been parked outside her home.

Police confirmed that 33-year-old Anathi Xana is a person of interest in the murder investigation.

