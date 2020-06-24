Police inquest opened after body of man found in restroom of Midrand restaurant

On 13 June, staff allegedly closed the restaurant without knowing that David Weru was in the bathroom.

His body was discovered the following Monday, 15 June, when the restaurant opened again.

Police have since opened an inquest to determine the cause of death.

Police have launched an inquest into the death of a 25-year-old man, whose body was discovered in the restroom of a restaurant in Midrand, Gauteng, on 15 June.

According to police, the man, identified as David Weru, worked as a social media manager. He entered the restaurant before it closed on Saturday afternoon, 13 June, but never left.

Captain Kay Makhubele said the staff at the restaurant were allegedly not aware there was someone in the bathroom when they closed on Saturday, and only discovered Weru's body on Monday when they opened.

The restaurant was closed on Sunday.

Inquest

An inquest into the death of Weru was opened after police conducted an investigation at the scene.

Makhubele said there were no visible injuries on Weru's body and that a postmortem to determine the cause of death was under way.

"Police will use any form of evidence coming forward to establish what happened," Makhubele added.

Spokesperson for the Weru family, Dr Chomba Chuma, said they were still waiting to meet with the investigating officer, in order to get answers as to how Weru died.

The family, who are devastated, are hoping for answers to give them closure.

Unknown circumstances

"It's very hard. Losing a family member is hard, but losing family in unknown circumstances is even harder," Chuma told News24.

Weru was laid to rest at the Waterfall Cemetery on Tuesday.

"Now the journey to find out what happened starts," Chuma added.

Weru is survived by his mother, father and brother.