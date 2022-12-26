Police investigate assault after black teens attacked in alleged racial confrontation at Bloem resort

A video showing white men attacking two black teenagers at a swimming pool in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day has gone viral.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says "racism and such barbaric actions have no place in our province".

Police are investigating a case of common assault against the group of white men.

Free State police are investigating a case of common assault after a group of white men allegedly attacked two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

A video of the apparently racially-motivated confrontation has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a white man is seen slapping a 13-year-old boy, who is then thrown back into the pool when he tries to get up. The man then appears to try to choke the 18 year old.

Attempts to break up the confrontation fail and the situation escalates when another man pulls the younger teen's hair.

A scuffle then ensues with one man pushing one of the boys into the pool and seemingly trying to keep his head under water.

The video ends when a man drags the older teen by the head in the pool.

It is alleged that the white men tried to prevent the black teens from using the swimming pool at the resort.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police were called out on Christmas Day, at 15:00 to "a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein".