Police investigate assault after black teens attacked in alleged racial confrontation at Bloem resort

- A video showing white men attacking two black teenagers at a swimming pool in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day has gone viral.
- Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says "racism and such barbaric actions have no place in our province".
- Police are investigating a case of common assault against the group of white men.
Free State police are investigating a case of common assault after a group of white men allegedly attacked two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.
A video of the apparently racially-motivated confrontation has gone viral on social media.
In the video, a white man is seen slapping a 13-year-old boy, who is then thrown back into the pool when he tries to get up. The man then appears to try to choke the 18 year old.
Attempts to break up the confrontation fail and the situation escalates when another man pulls the younger teen's hair.
A scuffle then ensues with one man pushing one of the boys into the pool and seemingly trying to keep his head under water.
The video ends when a man drags the older teen by the head in the pool.
It is alleged that the white men tried to prevent the black teens from using the swimming pool at the resort.
Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police were called out on Christmas Day, at 15:00 to "a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein".
"On arrival members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent of one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool," said Makhele.
"Glen police are investigating a case of common assault, and the docket will be taken to court for decision. The suspects, who are all white males as seen on the video circulating, were warned to appear in court on a date to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court," Makhele added.
Free State Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said the incident would receive the "proper attention" from the investigating team.
"We condemn the behaviour as reflected in the video," Motswenyane added.
Premier Sisi Ntombela said she was disgusted by the video.
Ntombela said:
Mohale said he would meet with the management of the Maselspoort Resort and speak to the victims to gather the facts of the incident. In a statement issued by the MEC's office, he condemned the "senseless act of racism", adding that this unwanted behaviour should never be entertained the incident would be treated with urgency.
"Thus far, the incident has been identified as one element that remains a threat to the revival of the tourism sector. Therefore, we urge our communities to report any incident of racism to law enforcement agencies and continue to play a role in assisting the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book," he said.
Attempts to reach the Maselspoort Resort and the family of the victims have been unsuccessful.
Their comments will be added once received.