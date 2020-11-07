Police investigating after student's body found on campus, Stellenbosch say 'no foul play suspected'

Western Cape police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man at a student residence on Friday.

He was an engineering student at the University of Stellenbosch.

He had recently been reported missing.

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

Police did not reveal the identity of the man.

He was discovered at a student residence in Marais Street, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape.

"The man was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 on Saturday.

"A death inquest case docket has been registered and no crime is suspected at this stage. The identity of the man is yet to be disclosed," he added.

No foul play suspected - University of Stellenbosch



The University of Stellenbosch's Vice-Rector: Learning and Teaching, Professor Arnold Schoonwinkel, in a letter to the campus community on Friday confirmed the passing of engineering student, Ashwill Boer.

"Mr Ashwill Boer (25), an engineering student from Worcester, was found deceased in his residence today after he went missing a few days ago. No foul play is suspected. He was found in a part of the residence that has been evacuated for Covid-19 isolation. It is not occupied at the moment," he said.

The notice sent to the campus community was given to News24 on Saturday, following a media query about the circumstances surrounding the death of Boer.

Schoonwinkel said the university community is deeply saddened by this loss, and wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, as well as Boer's friends and fellow students, during this time of sorrow.

"Staff of our Division of Student Affairs are in contact with the family and are meeting this afternoon with students in the residence. We also call on everyone to respect the privacy of Mr Boer's loved ones and classmates traumatised by this event," he concluded.







