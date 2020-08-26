Police investigating fake news on reinstatement of alcohol ban

Police confirmed they would be investigating the circumstances around the spread of fake news claiming the alcohol ban would be reinstated.

The news sent hordes of South Africans to their local liquor stores to restock on Tuesday.

The spread of fake news is a contravention under the Disaster Management Act.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed they would be investigating a fake voice note which sent South Africans into a panic about the reinstatement of the alcohol ban.

FAKE NEWS | Alcohol sales ban will not be reinstated, confirms Cogta

Speaking to News24, SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the spread of fake news was still a crime under the Disaster Management Act.

"Spreading of fake news still remains a contravention in terms of the DMA. We are appealing to anyone who knows who is responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of the message to call 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence," Naidoo said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Rumours on the reinstatement of the alcohol ban circulated on social media on Tuesday, leading to hordes of South Africans descending on their local liquor stores to restock.

However, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) spokesperson, Lungi Mtshali, confirmed to News24 that this was fake news.

Mtshali said the rumours appeared to benefit the alcohol industry.

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, also said President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be addressing the nation on Tuesday evening as the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) had not taken a decision to ban alcohol sales.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.