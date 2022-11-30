Police kill two suspects, arrest six linked to murder of 84-year-old Greytown man

Police have arrested six men and killed two others suspected of torturing and murdering an 84-year-old Greytown man.

The six men are accused of robbing Hans Jurie Venter before suffocating and strangling him.

The men, who were tracked down in the early hours of Tuesday, were arrested after a shootout.

Hans Jurie Venter was allegedly tortured before being killed in a house robbery on his farm in Seven Oaks on 20 November at around 02:00.

"On arrival at the scene, they (police and security guards) found the body of Hans Jurie Venter (84). His house was ransacked, and some of his belongings – such as a television, laptop, jewellery and cellphone – were stolen. The victim was suffocated and strangled..." said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Police later opened a murder and robbery case.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Greytown police, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit, the Pietermaritzburg Trio Task Team and Magma Security embarked on an intelligence operation after receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspects, Ngcobo said.



"They proceeded to the Boston area, where they spotted the eight suspects travelling in two vehicles towards Impendle. When confronted, the armed men opened fire on the police officers, and a shootout ensued during a high-speed chase," said Ngcobo.

Farm attack:

Greytown, KZN: elderly couple brutally tortured at the weekend resulting in the death of an 84-year-old. Magma Security and Investigations received info and spotted two vehicles in the Boston area near Impendle. A shootout ensued. Two shot dead & 6 arrested. pic.twitter.com/LIYAtwMP5W — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 30, 2022

Two suspects were shot dead while six, aged 22 to 38, were arrested on charges of murder, robbery and attempted murder.

Two flat-screen televisions, a cellphone and jewellery that were stolen from Venter's farm were recovered, as well as a firearm, knives, a crowbar, gloves and balaclavas, said Ngcobo.

The police would investigate whether the suspects were linked to other serious and violent crimes in Greytown and surrounding areas, she added.



