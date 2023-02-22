Police launch investigation after 4 men gunned down in Western Cape

Four men were killed at an informal settlement in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, on Tuesday night - and Western Cape police are searching for the perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police were called to the scene just after 20:00, where they found the bodies of the men in a shack.

"The deceased persons, believed to be in their early 30s, are all from the Wallacedene area. The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of a police investigation undertaken by provincial serious and violent crime detectives, who are currently questioning several persons."

The police said that as the investigation continued, further details about the deceased persons would be released.

The chairperson of the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Robert Bisset, condemned the killings.

Bisset said:

As the CPF, we are shocked at these murders which occurred in our area. There has been numerous speculation that the men were involved in some serious criminal activities in Kraaifontein, but this should not be the result, if that was the case.

He said crime had no place in the area and would not be tolerated.