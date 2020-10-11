17m ago

Police launch manhunt after Eastern Cape businessman shot in home

Nicole McCain
Police have established a task team to trace and arrest two suspects who shot and killed an Eastern Cape businessman.
André Damons, Netwerk24

Police have established a task team to trace and arrest two people who shot and killed an Eastern Cape businessman.

On Friday, the 57-year-old businessman was with his family at his Joe Gqabi home, when two unknown men entered through the front door at around 19:05. The men fired shots at a woman in the living room. She was hit in her upper body.

The gunmen then moved to another room where they fired two shots, killing the businessman, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.

"According to information, there were also two children, aged between 5 and 10 years, in the house who were unharmed during the incident. The suspects fled the scene on foot and information suggests that they were picked up a white Polo with unknown registration number," said Soci.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. The motive for the murder is not clear at this stage.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Detective Captain Jacobs on 082 442 2372, Detective Sergeant Brewis on 076 528 0590, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

