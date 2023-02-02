Police launch manhunt after man shot execution-style in front of his Limpopo home

A 34-year-old man was killed "execution-style" in Ntwane Maswikaneng village on Wednesday.

Police said the assailants shot the victim several times at point-blank range.

A manhunt has been launched for the killers.

A 34-year-old man was killed "execution-style" in front of the gate at his home in Ntwane Maswikaneng village in Limpopo on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man had allegedly just arrived home after midnight when he was shot dead.

"Police members on patrol duties responded to a complaint of a shooting incident, and on arrival at the scene, they found the victim in a pool of blood inside his motor vehicle, a Toyota Avanza. A preliminary probe conducted at the scene indicated that the assailants shot the victim several times at point-blank range," he added.

Mojapelo said the motive for the murder was not known and that a manhunt had been launched for the killers.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the killers must be tracked down and brought to book.

Hadebe said:

This incident has clearly sent [shock] waves through the local community, and I want to assure everyone that the police are doing everything to find the killers.

"In the Mokopane incident – in which two people were shot at point-blank range and killed while sitting in a motor vehicle – the suspects were ultimately arrested. Even in this case, the assailants will be arrested."

Police urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Information can also be posted on the My SAPS app.